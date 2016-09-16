Art UnCorked! comes to Kennewick

Jayden Frichette, left, hands a cork to artist Scott Gundersen, of Michigan, as he works on a cork portrait of Washington wine pioneer Chas Nagel Friday at the Richland Parkway Farmers Market.
Gundersen is in town as part of the Art Uncorked! event and will continue the portrait Saturday during an event featuring food and a wine garden from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.
Children will be invited to help Gundersen as he completes the mural. See a video at www.tricityherald.com.
Comments