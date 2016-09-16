Richland cautions about crowds Saturday at Columbia Park Marina

Richland is encouraging recreational boaters and visitors to avoid Columbia Park Marina and Park on Saturday.
A series of special events are converging to create traffic congestion and tight parking throughout the day.
The park is hosting a bass tournament, as well as a private hot air balloon event, in the early morning. A half marathon and youth flag football event also promise to create unusually large crowds on Sept. 17.
The city encourages recreational boaters and park users to use other boat launches or playgrounds.
Participants in the events are encouraged to carpool or to arrange to be dropped off and picked up.
