Art Uncorked! brings cork artist to the Tri-Cities

"I've never seen anything like this before and I think it's making history to see corks from our local wineries to incorporated in a mural like this" said Shae Frichette, one of the organizers of Art Uncorked!, as she watched artist Scott Gundersen work on his mural of Washington wine pioneer Chas Nagel at the Richland Farmers Market. All are welcome to watch Scott continue the mural, which will call the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center home. The event continues this evening at Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick from 6-8 and from 10-5 tomorrow.
Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

Local

United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary

United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary Thursday with a picnic and a game of beep baseball. The game is played with a blindfold and a ball that makes noise so you can hear when to swing at it or where to catch it. United Blind is an organization that aims to provide a community for the visually impaired with activities, such as a book club and field trips, and resources for individuals and their families.

Local

Mud Cubs Fun Run

Kids and families raced through the Mud Cubs Fun course had about 13 obstacles, from crawling through the mud under netting to negotiating a spider web of ropes and searching for toy dinosaurs in a murky, muddy pit. The second annual event is put on by Boy Scouts of America's Blue Mountain Council as an opportunity to expose the community to what scouting is all about.

Education

Opening of Desert Hills Middle School

The new Desert Hills Middle School, at 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, will replace its former campus, which opened in 1977. The new school will house over 800 students in its 37 classrooms and features two gyms, a fitness room, orchestra and band rooms, as well as performance spaces and a track.

Local

House fire in Richland

An early morning house fire left the roof of a home on the 900 block of Long Ave in Richland heavily damaged on Saturday. Residents were home at the time and got out uninjured.

Editor's Choice Videos