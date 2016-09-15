Food canning class offered Sept. 16 in Kennewick

The East Benton County History Museum is partnering with the Master Food Preservers to offer a class on canning and food preservation on Sept. 16.
The class will guide participants though the water-bath process from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 421 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick.
The class is for beginners or for anyone who has an interest in canning.
Cost is $15 for museum members and $20 for others.
No children allowed under age 12. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
To register, call 509-582-7704 or email ebchs@frontier.com.
