September 15, 2016 8:44 PM

PetSmart adoption event Sept. 17

Animal rescue groups from throughout the Tri-City region will have pets available for adoption at a special event Sept. 17 at the PetSmart in Kennewick.

PetSmart is offering a National Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6807 W. Canal Drive.

Shelter animal volunteers will be on site to help answer questions.

PetSmart is also sponsoring a food and supply donation drive through the end of September.

For more information, call the store at 509-735-3101.

Food vendors also will be available.

