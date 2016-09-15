PetSmart adoption event Sept. 17

Animal rescue groups from throughout the Tri-City region will have pets available for adoption at a special event Sept. 17 at the PetSmart in Kennewick.
PetSmart is offering a National Adoption Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6807 W. Canal Drive.
Shelter animal volunteers will be on site to help answer questions.
PetSmart is also sponsoring a food and supply donation drive through the end of September.
For more information, call the store at 509-735-3101.
Food vendors also will be available.
