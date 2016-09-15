Local

September 15, 2016 6:29 PM

All-Senior Picnic 2016 held at TRAC Center in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

Bob Metzinger of Kennewick playfully hits a balloon across the table Thursday morning while attending the annual All-Senior Picnic held this year at the TRAC center in Pasco.

Student volunteers from Tri-Cities Prep and the Tri-Tech Skill Center radio broadcasting program served lunches and drinks to about 800 people attending the event.

Pasco, Kennewick and Richland take turns holding the event that features food, a live band, entertainment and community vendors.

Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

CBC pioneers campus living for community college students

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos