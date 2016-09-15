All-Senior Picnic 2016 held at TRAC Center in Pasco

Bob Metzinger of Kennewick playfully hits a balloon across the table Thursday morning while attending the annual All-Senior Picnic held this year at the TRAC center in Pasco.
Student volunteers from Tri-Cities Prep and the Tri-Tech Skill Center radio broadcasting program served lunches and drinks to about 800 people attending the event.
Pasco, Kennewick and Richland take turns holding the event that features food, a live band, entertainment and community vendors.
