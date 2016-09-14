Bilingual circus arrives in Pasco, continues 92-year family history

There’s a purple castle on the horizon in west Pasco near Gesa Stadium.
It’s part of an almost century-old family tradition and the only bilingual circus in the U.S.
On Wednesday, the tent walls were pulled into place as the home for the acrobatic performances, stunts and clown shows during its five-day Tri-City stop.
“It takes about a full day’s work to get everything done,” said Frank Osorio, one of three brothers in charge of the American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio.
Frank Osorio’s grandparents started the original circus 92 years ago. Jesus Osorio was in the military in Mexico and fell in love with Maria Doleres, a trapeze performer.
“As soon as he got out of the military, he found her, married her and the rest is history,” Robert Osorio said.
Years later, Frank and Robert Osorio and their brother Leo worked as high-wire performers for about 10 years at Circus Circus in Reno and Las Vegas.
They would occasionally do performances on the side, but contracts mostly kept them at the hotels. Eventually, they went off to start their own circus in 1994.
Today, they’re based in Las Vegas and tour about 220 cities in the U.S. and Canada from January to November.
Their show includes a team of Chinese acrobats, motorcycle stunts in the Globe of Death, clowns and “the world’s smallest elephant.”
Let them forget their worries ... just remember the nice times. We want people to say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know a human body could do that!’
Robert Osorio, ringmaster American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio
As ringmaster, Robert Osorio takes charge of leading audiences on a journey to their childhoods.
He said the show’s focus is on what the human body can achieve, disconnecting from the rush of the daily grind and technology.
“Let them forget their worries ... just remember the nice times,” Robert Osorio said. “We want people to say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know a human body could do that!’ ”
The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio first came to Pasco about 16 years ago, said Paul Whitemarsh, Pasco’s now retired parks and recreation director.
“I’ve worked with them every year since then,” he said.
For a second year, about 15 percent of the proceeds will go to the Rascal Rodeo, a local rodeo program that helps people with special needs throughout the year.
Whitemarsh first suggested that the Osorios reach out to his daughter, Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, who founded the rodeo.
“They loved the idea and wanted to support us,” she said.
The circus also has donated to the Special Olympics, Franklin County Historical Society and Pasco High School. A small portion also goes to Pasco’s parks and recreations program scholarship.
Shows begin Sept. 15 and run through Sept. 19. General admission is $20 for 11 and older. Children cost $10.
“It’s a great family friendly atmosphere and show that all ages should be able to enjoy,” she said.
More information can be found at Facebook.com/TheInternationalCircusUnderTheBigTop.
Sean Bassinger: 509-582-1556, @Seandood
American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio
Near Gesa Stadium in Pasco, 6200 Burden Ave.
Showtimes:
- Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 17 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 18 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.
Prices:
- General admission: $20 (11 years and up).
- Children: $10 each (1-10 years old).
- Child coupon allows for two children free with adult admission.
