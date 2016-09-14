Tri-Cities Airport tests emergency plan

Tri-Tech Skills Center firefighting program students portray airplane crash victims during Wednesday's emergency plan disaster drill at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
About 50 students participated in the full-scale emergency exercise required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Nearly 30 area fire and police departments, local hospitals and city, county and federal agencies also participated in the test of the airport's emergency plan in case of a major aircraft accident at the site.
The main location of the exercise was at the soccer fields at Road 36 and Argent Place in Pasco.
