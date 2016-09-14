Prom dress exchange events Sept. 16-17

An organization that helps those struggling financially to cover the costs of school activities such as homecoming and prom plans two events for those unable to buy a dress and those wanting to exchange a dress.
A Dresses for Hope event is 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Cynergy Centre, 4309 W 27th Ave. Ste. 100, Kennewick. The event is for those in need of a dress. Dresses are free.
An Exchange for Change event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cynergy Center, and is for teens to bring formal dresses they want to exchange.
If parents or teens want to donate dresses, come by anytime during the events or call for a dress to be picked up. For more information, or to donate contact Jordan at 509-572-8462 for Kennewick, Emma at 509-845-5160 for Pasco or Angelina at 509-551-8020 for Richland.
Youth leaders sponsored and supported by the Faith, Hope & Love Foundation help drive the project, from planning to execution.
They serve as ambassadors for those in need. Students from Tri-Cities Prep are leading the project with help from other students in the area.
For more information, call Maureen McGrath at 509-521-8236 or 541-571-5596.
