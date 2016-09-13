Free citizenship, English classes offered in Richland

West Side Church in Richland is offering free citizenship and English-as-a-second-language classes for adults.
Both series of classes began Sept. 13 and will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the church at 603 Wright Avenue.
Five levels of language training are available, from beginning to advanced. The citizenship class is for those who are interested in obtaining U.S. citizenship and provides preparation for the exam.
Enrollment is open until Sept. 27, or until the class is full. Students must have basic English reading, writing and speaking skills to participate.
The class is free, but students must purchase the class notebook for $15, by cash or check.
ESL classes accept students throughout the year and are free. Classes are kept small and advancement through the levels of language skills is encouraged.
Free childcare is available for preschool and elementary-age children of students.
Call the church at 509-946-4656 for ESL information or 509-627-0262 for citizenship class questions.
