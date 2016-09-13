Sept. 17 Taco Sprint Pasco to support Boys & Girls Clubs

Until there’s a taco truck on every corner, Pasco has the next best thing: A Taco Sprint charity event that blends community and all things taco.
The second taco crawl is from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton County. The original two-week event in May raised $4,000 for the club.
For the upcoming event, Taco Sprinters can buy punch cards in advance, then redeem them for tacos from the six participating vendors: El Paraiso, Diamantes, Don Antonio’s, La Barata, El Torito and Taqueria Mexico.
In addition, Don Antonio’s plans a beer and margarita garden, with proceeds earmarked to the club.
Participants are encouraged to interact with their fellow Taco Sprinters on social media by posting taco selfies and making taco memes. Follow the Pasco Taco Sprint on Facebook or on Twitter.
The punch cards cost $10 and can be ordered online or bought at Don Antonio’s, 528 W. Clark St. A map to the participating vendors will be provided with the cards.
The event is organized by Pasco’s Taco Crawl Committee. Its motto: Because Tacos!
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments