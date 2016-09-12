Tri-Cities Airport plans emergency drill

The Tri-Cities Airport and local governments will hold a drill Sept. 14 to test its plans for responding to major aircraft incidents.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires a full-scale drill every third year as part of the airport emergency plan.
The drill will be conducted from 7:45 a.m. to noon.
The scenario will test the airport’s reaction to a crash of a commercial aircraft on approach to the airport’s Runway 3L. The theoretical airplane will carry 50 passengers, with 30 taken to area hospitals, 20 able to walk away and five deceased.
The test includes local police and fire departments, hospitals, the Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, the Port of Pasco Police Department, Sky West Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, the Franklin County Coroner and other first responders.
The Tri-Cities Airport is owned and operated by the Port of Pasco.
Comments