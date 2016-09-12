Kennewick offering flu clinic to the community

The Kennewick School District are offering flu shot clinics to staff, students, and community members starting Sept. 16. Those attending should bring their health insurance card.
Sept. 16: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Amistad Elementary and 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the KSD Administration Center.
Sept. 19: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Sage Crest Elementary and 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Southridge High School.
Sept. 20: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Edison Elementary and 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Highlands Middle School.
Sept. 21: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Vista Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Keewaydin Discovery Center, and 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Kennewick High School.
Sept. 22: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Southgate Elementary and 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School.
Sept. 23: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Eastgate Elementary and 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Kamiakin High School.
Sept. 26: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Sunset View Elementary and 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Desert Hills Middle School.
Sept. 27: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Elementary School and 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Chinook Middle School.
Sept. 28: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Washington Elementary and 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Fruitland Building, 201 S. Garfield St.
Sept. 29: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cottonwood Elementary, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the MTS Building, 622 N. Kellogg St., and 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. at Park Middle School.
Sept. 30: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Canyon View Elementary and 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tri-Tech Skills Center.
Oct. 3: from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cascade Elementary School and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the MTS Building.
Comments