Mistake-proofing seminar set Sept. 13

The American Society for Quality (ASQ) is holding a workshop from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. The workshop, presented by author Kevin McManus, will present practices for mistake-proofing the workplace. Check in starts at noon.
Participants will learn the best approaches to reducing human error rates, ensuring work effectiveness, and developing a mistake-proofing plan.
Registration is $55. Advance reservations and payment are required.
To register and for more information, email jkhbme@gmail.com with your name, phone number, company affiliation, and member status, or call 509-544‑6183.
