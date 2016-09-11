Local

September 11, 2016 7:22 PM

Mistake-proofing seminar set Sept. 13

The American Society for Quality (ASQ) is holding a workshop from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. The workshop, presented by author Kevin McManus, will present practices for mistake-proofing the workplace. Check in starts at noon.

Participants will learn the best approaches to reducing human error rates, ensuring work effectiveness, and developing a mistake-proofing plan.

Registration is $55. Advance reservations and payment are required.

To register and for more information, email jkhbme@gmail.com with your name, phone number, company affiliation, and member status, or call 509-544‑6183.

