Kennewick woman, 2 children hurt in Highway 240 rollover wreck

A woman and two children were hurt in a rollover wreck on a Kennewick highway Sunday.
The wreck happened one mile east of Edison Street on Highway 240 when Lacey N. Neujahr, 25, of Kennewick, lost control of her Dodge Durango when it almost drifted into a median and she overcorrected, the Washington State Patrol said. She then rolled off the side of the roadway.
Neujahr, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Kennewick police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Two children were also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their names weren't released.
The WSP cited Neujahr for second-degree negligent driving.
