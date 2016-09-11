Tri-City police, fire departments continue day’s events with 9/11 ceremony tonight

Tri-City police and fire departments and the Fraternal Order of Police will hold special evening ceremonies as part of their 15th annual Memorial Commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center.
The evening program, which is scheduled tonight at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd., begins at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation from Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley. The Fraternal Order of Police will then conduct a presentation of colors ceremony, followed by Miss Tri-Cities Tayler Plunkett singing The Star-Spangled Banner.
Fire Chaplain Bill Lotz will deliver the invocation, followed by a welcome address from Don Britain, Kennewick mayor pro temp.
Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom will give the keynote address, followed by the presentation of the flag and benediction by Kennewick Police Officer Chris Littrell.
After the honor guard retires the colors, the “Honor Guard Watch,” which started at 6:30 a.m., ends at 7:30 p.m.
