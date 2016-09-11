Pasco man killed after trying to jump across interstate highway barrier

A Pasco man died after he tried to jump over an interstate highway barrier and fell down an embankment Sunday morning.
Brian L. Readel, 52, Pulled over off to the side of the highway for unknown reasons on West Interstate 182, just east of Queensgate Drive in Richland, when another driver picked him up to help, said the Washington State Patrol. Readel then returned to the eastbound lanes near where his 1998 Chevy pickup was.
He tried jumping across a Jersey traffic barrier to get back to the westbound lanes, but then fell 100 feet to the ground.
Readel died at the scene about 2 a.m.
State patrol troopers continue to investigate.
