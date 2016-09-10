Benton PUD Senior Day set for Sept. 21

The Benton PUD is holding its annual Senior Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Benton PUD Auditoriums in Kennewick and Prosser.
Benton PUD officials will provide information and help on the agency’s low-income discounts. Customers can receive one-on-one enrollment help and income verification from the Community Action Connections.
There are discounts for low-income households, low-income seniors ages 62 and older and disabled customers.
Information on electrical safety and energy saving tips also will be available.
The Kennewick Benton PUD auditorium is at 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, and the Prosser Benton PUD Auditorium is at 250 N. Gap Road.
For more information, call 509-582-1228 or visit bentonpud.org.
