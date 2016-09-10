2 hurt in highway rollover wreck outside of Benton City

A man and woman were hurt after a rollover wreck two miles east of Benton City on Saturday.
Gregory G. Wickline, 24, of Grandview, was driving east about 9 a.m. on Interstate 82 and Jacobs Road when he tried to change lanes and lost control of his Volkswagen Beetle, the Washington State Patrol said.
The car then rolled onto a nearby shoulder and landed on its wheels.
Wickline and his passenger, Joana Nunez, 21, of Mabton, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for unknown injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
The WSP cited Wickline for second-degree negligent driving.
