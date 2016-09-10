Mid-Columbia agendas

Sept. 12
West Richland Salary Commission, 3:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Review role of mayor and city council members, salary history.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss the Bateman Island Causeway Project; the 2017 Community Development Block Grant annual work plan; the 2017-22 Capital Improvement Plan; and the Shoreline Master Program.
Sept. 13
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, Prosser: Truancy contracts with Richland, Kiona-Benton City school districts (consent agenda).
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Workshop. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife report, comprehensive water plan update.
Richland Utility Advisory Committee, 2 p.m., Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive: Water rates, garbage rate study.
Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Richland Library, 955 Northgate Drive: Manager report.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: Enrollment report, bond update, facilities planning.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: Student discipline policy.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: Bateman Island Causeway breaching plan.
Benton County PUD No. 1 Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: Service plan, budget amendment.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: Application for marijuana license for 210 Chardonnay Ave.
Sept. 14
Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District, 5:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive: Kennewick, Richland and Pasco public facilities district updates.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 1014 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Truancy services with Pasco School District (consent agenda).
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140A Wine Country Road, Prosser: Bateman Island causeway breaching, reports from Walter Clore Center, Prosser Economic Development Association, city of Prosser.
Benton County Law and Justice Council, noon, Benton County Justice Center, second floor commissioners conference room, Kennewick: Gang and crime prevention and mental health court reports.
Sept. 15
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: 2017 budgeting and marketing plan, staff reports.
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail: workshop to discuss a business plan.
