1 man killed, 2 others injured in wreck at intersection northeast of Prosser

A man was killed after another car reportedly blew through a stop sign at an intersection northeast of Prosser Saturday.
The wreck happened about 7 a.m. at North O’Brien Road and West Evans Road. Three men were in one car heading east on Evans Road when another car, driven by a woman whose name was not released, failed to stop at the intersection while heading north down O’Brien Road, Benton County sheriffs deputies said.
One man in the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. The Benton County coroner is trying to notify relatives, deputies said.
The other two men were taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries. The woman was not hurt.
Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
