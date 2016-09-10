Local

September 10, 2016 11:13 AM

Large fire breaks out near Canyon Lakes, state patrol office south of Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A large brush fire is scorching grasslands by Canyon Lakes behind the Washington State Patrol office.

Crews from Kennewick fire, Kennewick police, Benton Fire District 1 and Pasco fire have arrived in the area, said Kennewick police.

Areas affected are mostly between Highway 395 and the Canyon Lakes development, police said. Caution is advised while driving due to heavy smoke heading back into the Tri-Cities. Winds are also pushing some of the fire and smoke in the area, said Capt. Devin Helland of Benton Fire District 1.

No structures are currently being threatened.

Check back later for updates

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Matthew H. de Vore speaks during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos