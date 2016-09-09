Playground of Dreams in Kennewick closing for repairs

The Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park in Kennewick will be closed to the public through October for repair work.
The closure, starting Sept.10, is for resealing and decking repairs. The sealer to be used on the Playground of Dreams is non-toxic and can be washed off skin or clothing with warm, soapy water.
The city of Kennewick has partnered with members of the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to perform service projects throughout the city at various recreational facility locations.
These projects will require the temporary closure of some facilities, including the Playground of Dreams.
