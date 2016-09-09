Meals on Wheels menu for Sept. 12-16

▪ Monday — Roast turkey with gravy, garlic red potatoes, glazed baby carrots, wheat bread, Lazy Daisy cake.
▪ Tuesday — Spinach lasagna, Italian green beans, breadstick, seasonal fruit.
▪ Wednesday — Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, seasonal vegetables, wheat roll, peach crisp.
▪ Thursday — Barbecue chicken, baked beans, green beans, wheat roll, raspberry sherbet.
▪ Friday — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian blend vegetables, wheat roll, ice cream.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
