Tri-City police, fire departments plan 9/11 ceremony Sunday

Tri-City police and fire departments and the Fraternal Order of Police will present their 15th annual Memorial Commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center on Sunday.
The “Honor Guard Watch,” which is scheduled at the Southridge Sports & Events Complex at 2901 Southridge Blvd., begins with a 6:30 a.m. sunrise ceremony and honor guard watch, with a bell ringing and honor guard change every half hour throughout the day.
At 8:30, a 9/11 Memorial Run for police and fire officials and their families begins at the Kennewick Police Department, covering the 5.5 miles from the station to sports complex.
At 10:30 a.m., the 9/11 memorial’s flag will be replaced as part of the observance.
Then at 6:30 p.m., the evening program will begin with Kennewick City Manager Marie Mosley, then the Fraternal Order of Police will conduct a presentation of colors ceremony, followed by Miss Tri-Cities Tayler Plunkett singing The Star-Spangled Banner.
Fire Chaplain Bill Lotz will deliver the invocation, followed by a welcome address from Don Britain, Kennewick mayor pro temp.
Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom will give the keynote address, followed by the presentation of the flag and benediction by Kennewick Police Officer Chris Littrell.
After the honor guard retires the colors, the honor guard watch ends at 7:30.
Comments