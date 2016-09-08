Tri-City Astronomy Club observation event Sept. 9 in Richland

Tri-City Astronomy Club is holding an observing session Sept. 9 at the Reach museum in Richland.
It will run from sunset, at about 7:20 p.m., until the last person leaves.
“The half-illuminated moon will be center stage in the southern sky as the sun sets, and Mars and Saturn will slowly fade into view as the sky darkens,” a news release said. The sky should be dark enough by 9 p.m. to show star clusters, brighter nebulae and the Andromeda Galaxy.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
