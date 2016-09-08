Sausage Fest planned Sept. 16-17 in Richland

The 40th annual Sausage Fest runs Sept. 16-17 at Christ the King in Richland.
The event raises money for the Catholic school and features 25 games, dozens of booths with locally-sourced food, indoor and outdoor beer gardens, a farmers market and live entertainment.
Admission is free, and “food and game prices have remained low for many years in order to provide an inexpensive, enjoyable time for families in our community,” a news release said.
Sausage Fest runs from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 16 and from 11 a.m. to midnight Sept. 17.
Christ the King is at 1111 Stevens Drive.
