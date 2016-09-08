Geology expert to speak on ancient flooding Sept. 13 in Kennewick

A renowned researcher will speak Sept. 13 in Kennewick on ancient flooding that shaped the Northwest.
Scott Burns, who holds a doctorate in geology from the University of Colorado, will speak at 6:45 p.m. at the Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave.
The Ice Age Floods Institute’s Lake Lewis chapter is coordinating Burns’ talk. It’s free and open to the public.
“Some 20,000 years ago, the Ice Age floods began reshaping the landscape that many Northwesterners find so familiar today. But what was occurring over 1 million (years) ago during the earlier Pleistocene Epoch?” a news release said, adding that Burns will bring “new findings about those cataclysmic ancient floods.”
