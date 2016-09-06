Palouse Falls, Ice Age flood tours planned

Two tours are being offered through the Reach museum this fall to explore the history and geology of the Palouse Falls and the Ice Age flood region.
Ice Age floods expert Gary Kleinknecht will lead one bus trip through Old Maid Coulee, Staircase Rapids, Devils Canyon and more. The tour is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
Cost is $87 per person, including lunch, water and the bus. Register by Sept. 19.
Geologist and author Bruce Bjornstad will the second tour Oct. 1 to Palouse Falls and the Snake River canyon.
The bus tour is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will explore two sections of the Snake River Canyon, with an optional two-mile hike along the Columbia Plateau.
Cost is $78, including lunch, water and the bus. Register before Sept. 26.
Register by calling Sara Carswell at the Reach museum at 509-943-4100, ext. 108, or email sarac@visitthereach.org.
