Week in photos September 4-10, 2016

September 6, 2016 - Andrew Payne stands in his warehouse off East Badger Road in west Kennewick, filled with vintage video arcade games, jukeboxes and electronic dart boards. Payne operates and services the coin-operated devices in businesses throughout Eastern Washington.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 5, 2016 - Serendipity Strings performs at the Tumbleweed Music Festival during the weekend at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
September 4, 2016 - Sol Sylvan, 83, leads his rescue dog Gracie through an agility course at his home in Kennewick. Sylvan competes with his dogs and also teaches classes at the facilities.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
September 4, 2016 - Congregation Beth Sholom members (from left) Robin Priddy, Tami Bird, Janine Bensussen and Debbie Greene work in the Richland synagogue’s kitchen preparing traditional Jewish dishes for the Taste of the Jewish Holidays event. The popular event is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald