Man thrown from motorcycle near Kennewick school

A man was hurt after losing control of his motorcycle while making a turn Sunday night in Kennewick.
The wreck happened about 8:25 p.m. when a 20-year-old man, who was not named, tried to turn at the intersection of South Cleveland Street and South Buchanan Street near Lincoln Elementary School. He struck the curb and fell off the bike, police said.
The man was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital where he was treated for a broken right leg.
Speed and unsafe conditions caused the crash, police said.
