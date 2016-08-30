Sen. Manchin: Energy secretary to visit West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin says U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz is accepting his offer to visit his coal-dependent home state of West Virginia.
The West Virginia Democrat says Moniz agreed to visit the Mountain State in September. Additional details for the trip have not been released yet.
Manchin says Moniz will see firsthand West Virginia's ongoing work to develop clean coal technology.
President Barack Obama's administration has faced scrutiny in Appalachia for policies that affect coal. In particular, the coalfields have opposed the Environmental Protection Agency's limits on carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants. The regulations aim to combat climate change.
