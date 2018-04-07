Michigan students prep for global robotics competition

A University of Michigan initiative has helped more than 2,800 Detroit high school students build robotics, train for competitions and expand their science, technology, engineering and math education.
The Detroit News reports students will be able to put their practice to the test as Detroit gears up to host the FIRST Championship, a global robotics competition. About 90 of the 400 teams from around the world competing from April 25-29 are from Michigan.
Student teams will battle robots on a playing field. It's the first time the event is being held in the state.
The university's Michigan Engineering Zone supports teams with mentorship and a place to troubleshoot for competitions.
Nikolai Vitti is superintendent of Detroit's public school district. Vitti says MEZ has given high school students a hands-on learning environment where real job skills are practiced.
Comments