Saudi girl's online post in miniskirt draws conservative ire

A young Saudi woman has sparked a sensation online by posting a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around in public, with some Saudis calling for her arrest and others rushing to her defense.
State-linked news websites reported on Monday that officials in the deeply conservative Muslim country are looking into taking possible action against the woman.
Women in Saudi Arabia must wear long, loose robes in public. Most cover their hair and face with a black veil, though exceptions are made for visiting dignitaries.
The video, first shared on Snapchat, shows her walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager, a village north of the capital, Riyadh, in the desert region of Najd, where many of Saudi Arabia's most conservative tribes and families are from.
