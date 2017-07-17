Technology

July 17, 2017 2:26 AM

Santa Fe Community College adding several new certificates

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Santa Fe Community College is adding several new certificates next fall.

The school recently announced it would offer certificates and an associate in applied science. Under the program, students will have access to the planned 12,000 square foot 4-Bay Gutter Connected greenhouse.

In addition, the school is offering a certificate in building science and construction technologies.

SFCC's new Infant and Family Studies Certificate also will prepare students to work in the Early Childhood fields of home visiting, early intervention, and infant/toddler education.

Other new offerings include certificates in web development, business administration, manufacturing engineering technologies and medical bill coding.

