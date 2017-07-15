Election security flaws mark Kemp 2018 campaign for governor

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp speaks in Atlanta. The state's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security in August 2016 amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections. His assurances have threatened to become a liability as he runs for governor after new details emerged about major security mistakes at the center managing Georgia's election technology. Kemp announced Friday, July 14, 2017, that he plans to bring the center's operations in-house within a year. John Amis, File AP Photo