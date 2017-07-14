Technology

July 14, 2017 5:06 PM

University janitor facing deportation gets brief reprieve

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor who's gained support from politicians and activists while facing deportation to El Salvador has been granted a temporary reprieve.

A federal judge Friday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to keep Francisco Rodriguez in the United States pending a Monday hearing.

ICE on Thursday denied Rodriguez's request to block his removal and detained him for immediate deportation.

Rodriguez has been in the U.S. since 2006 and was denied asylum in 2011. He's been granted a number of temporary reprieves while pursuing legal options.

His case has become a flashpoint for local labor and immigrant activists opposed to President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. The Republican president says he wants to keep the country safe.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and Rep. Michael Capuano have voiced support for Rodriguez.

