In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, teenagers from the Afghanistan Robotic House, a private training institute, practice at the Better Idea Organization center, in Herat, Afghanistan. Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan who had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition July 16-18 in Washington D.C will have to watch via video link after the U.S. denied them visas -- not once, but twice. Of 162 teams participating, the Afghan girls are the only nation’s team to be denied visas.
Technology

July 09, 2017 11:08 PM

Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

Six female students from war-torn Afghanistan who had hoped to participate in an international robotics competition in the United States this month will have to watch via video link after their visas were denied — not once, but twice.

The girls wanted to show the world that Afghans can also construct a hand-made robot, but out of 162 teams participating, the Afghan team was the only one to be denied visas.

Fourteen-year-old Sumaya Farooqi says when they were first rejected — after having made the 800-kilometer (500-mile) journey to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul — they "applied again for the U.S. visa and we were rejected again."

The U.S. State Department declined to comment on why the girls' visa applications were denied, citing a provision that prohibits discussing individual cases.

