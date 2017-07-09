Technology

July 09, 2017 6:23 AM

Gunfire detection system to be installed across Cincinnati

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire detection system that uses microphones to quickly pinpoint the location of gunfire. WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sPFXGO ) the system is expected to be operating in Cincinnati in the coming weeks.

The president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police says ShotSpotter will provide officers with valuable information before they arrive on scene. The ShotSpotter system costs $235,000 a year and will cover a 3-square-mile (7.77-square-kilometer) radius in five city neighborhoods.

The city of Canton in northeast Ohio has been using the ShotSpotter system since June 2013.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency 1:59

Sen. Carlyle takes members to task over budget transparency
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer

View More Video