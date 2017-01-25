Montana Editorial Roundup

Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Jan. 22, on funding to improve Montana's roads:
Montana's roads are in such bad shape, they are costing every man, woman and child in the state nearly $800 annually in wrecks, delays and increased vehicle wear and tear.
That's the conclusion of TRIP, a national research group that conducted a study of the state's roads and bridges. The study concluded that only about a quarter of Montana's major urban roads are in good shape while a third are considered to be in poor condition. And that's costing Montana drivers an additional $794 million a year.
The study should be a wake-up call for lawmakers meeting in Helena.
Legislators failed to pass any significant infrastructure spending in the 2015 session. A bill that would have funded some $300 million for the work dwindled to $150 million on committee votes. And then that was killed in the final hours of the session by partisan bickering over borrowing some of the money at historically low interest rates or paying for it out of an anticipated budget surplus — one that has largely evaporated due to falling energy industry tax revenue.
Montanans need to let their representatives and senators know that will not be acceptable this time around.
Gov. Steve Bullock is proposing $293 million on public works spending with about half of that to be funded through the sale of bonds. The Montana Infrastructure Coalition, a group of engineers, contractors, unions, local governments and business interests are pushing a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to help fund infrastructure improvements. That kind of broad support along with the TRIP study should be ample evidence to lawmakers that this is not just a political issue. It's a pocketbook issue that is hurting Montanans financially in measurable ways.
It would be naïve to suggest that 150 lawmakers be unanimous in their support for anything. And there will be disagreements about infrastructure spending. But when differences arise, compromise. That's what adults do.
And that's what their constituents expect and pay lawmakers to do.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2jXnvLD
---
The Independent Record, Jan. 22, on public records laws:
Though the Montana Constitution states public records must be provided to anyone who asks for them, the state is giving our public servants an easy way out.
State policy does not require employees or elected leaders to use their government email accounts for government business, which means officials are allowed to create and store public documents where nobody can find them. Not even Montana's official record-keepers can access these public records without permission, making it impossible for them to comply with open records requests even if they wanted to.
Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel and former Secretary of State Linda McCulloch both said it is unclear whether state law requires the public disclosure of any emails stored in personal accounts. But as Montana Freedom of Information Hotline attorney Mike Meloy has pointed out, a public document is a public document regardless of the medium.
We have seen evidence of public officials intentionally using private email accounts to keep their conversations out of government databases. In one string of emails we obtained through a public records request, one high-ranking state official asked another for her personal email address, and the rest of their conversation is unknown.
Other public servants might not even realize they are concealing public documents in their private accounts. And some probably just don't know how to sync their public accounts with their various digital devices, which public officials commonly use to communicate with each other and their constituents.
The growing prevalence of electronic communication has complicated the issue of public records retention, and there is no easy way to ensure that all of them are handled appropriately. Text messages and instant messages are additional examples of electronic public documents that our forefathers could not have prepared for.
However, that doesn't mean this issue should be ignored. And requiring government officials to use their official government email accounts for official public business is an easy first step the state can take right now as part of an ongoing effort to get this problem under control.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2jXlyz7
---
The Missoulian, Jan. 22, on land and water conservation in Montana:
With so much on its plate this session, the new Congress could do itself and future Congresses a favor by breaking its longstanding habit of kicking simple but important measures down the road with only partial funding and temporary authorization. Clearing its schedule of these items would allow it to devote more energy to resolving the more complex matters facing the nation.
And of all the potential places to start, the Land and Water Conservation Fund may be the easiest. Wildly popular both in Congress and with voters, it uses no taxpayer dollars yet it has funded billions of dollars' worth of outdoor projects, from building new neighborhood parks and fishing access sites to conserving wildlife refuges to enabling public access to public lands.
Montana in particular has made great use of the LWCF. Consider that, according to the Montana Wildlife Federation's calculation, nearly 70 percent of the fishing access sites and more than 800 recreational sites in the state were secured thanks to the LWCF. The fund has also helped Montana buy key public access in "checkerboarded" areas where public lands are surrounded by private property.
In Missoula County alone, the LWCF program has played a fundamental role in dozens of significant acquisition and development projects. McCormick Park, Playfair Park, Kelly Island, Kiwanis Park, Caras Park, Frenchtown Pond, Seeley Lake Community Park - think of a local park and chances are, it became what it is today thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The LWCF is funded through the diversion of a miniscule portion of money collected by the U.S. government from offshore oil and gas leases. In 2013, for example, these revenues topped $9 billion. That same year, Congress dedicated a mere sliver, just $305 million, to the LWCF.
The fund was created in the first place out of recognition that the public should receive some direct outdoor conservation or recreational benefit from the lease of its public lands. LWCF projects are refreshingly community-driven; cities, counties, school districts, state agencies and tribal governments determine their own project priorities and then submit applications for LWCF grants.
And since its creation in 1964, the LWCF has returned some $16 billion to our communities to help pay for these priorities, with more than $400 million of that going to projects in Montana.
Given the lasting, tangible benefits made possible by the LWCF, it's no surprise that nearly every senator and representative in Congress — including Montana's entire congressional delegation - has expressed support for it at one time or another. Unfortunately, as is all too common in the nation's capital, that vocal support has not translated into meaningful action.
Instead, Congress has been content to gradually bleed the program of funding, needlessly complicate it with proposed "improvements," fail to agree on a funding levels or fixes, and then approve it only on a temporary basis, ensuring it must return to Congress yet again for reauthorization.
A bipartisan bill introduced this month would finally put a stop to the LWCF's slow cycle down the drain by fully funding it and permanently reauthorizing it at last. Future Congresses could still propose changes on an as-needed basis, but no longer would they be forced to wrangle over the fund's fate simply because a previous Congress had left the job unfinished.
The bill was introduced in the House by Pennsylvania Republican Patrick Meehan and Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, and while it seems like a no-brainer, it's helpful to remember that a similar proposal was offered as recently as two years ago, and Congress didn't move it.
Instead, it once again passed the LWCF on a severely limited, temporary basis — and only by attaching it to a larger spending bill at the last possible minute. Before taking this emergency action, Congress briefly allowed the fund to lapse, which resulted in a torrent of letters from worried voters. And in the end, the reauthorization was only for $450 million and three years.
Disappointingly, Montana's delegation did not stay above the fray of unnecessary maneuvering. Although the funding level was set at $900 million way back when the fund was established in 1964, the Senate Appropriations Committee lowered it to just $292 million. Republican Sen. Steve Daines then co-sponsored an amendment to restore it to the previous year's level of $306 million. He also forwarded an amendment to give the fund priority status without requiring reauthorization.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted against the latter measure and co-sponsored legislation to permanently reauthorize the LWCF, which Daines voted against. Daines' vote, in fact, was the deciding one in killing Tester's legislation.
Montana's senators both claim to support the LWCF. This year, they should resolve to get together and agree to a plan of action in the Senate.
In the House, where a bipartisan solution already awaits action, it is particularly important that whoever wins election to replace Congressman Ryan Zinke, who appears headed for confirmation as President Trump's pick for secretary of the Interior, shares Zinke's unequivocal support for the LWCF. And that this person demonstrates that support by actually voting to fully fund and permanently authorize it.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2kqYEwU
---
The Billings Gazette, Jan. 24, on a judge shortage:
On Friday morning, the House Judiciary Committee will hear a bill of crucial importance to the operation of the Montana Judiciary. House Bill 44, sponsored by Rep. Jeff Essmann, R-Billings, is the legislative response to years of rapid growth in District Court caseloads. Independent research as well as daily court calendars show that Montana needs another 20 judges to expeditiously handle all the cases filed last year. Essmann's bill proposes only five new judges, which is the number requested by the Judicial Branch.
Two of the new judges in HB44 would work in Yellowstone County — by far the busiest, most overloaded judicial district in the state. According to national standards, Yellowstone actually needs six additional judges. The addition of two, as HB44 proposes, is essential. The other new judgeships would be created in Missoula, Great Falls and Kalispell. Each of those districts presently is short one judge.
It's not surprising that the judicial crunch is in the state's urban counties; that's where most Montanans live and work. It's where most business is transacted. So the people bring their legal disputes, contract issues, divorces, parenting plans and other problems to court. All types of cases have been growing in Billings for years, but in the past few years, there's been a rapid rise in criminal and child protection cases.
All other cases are delayed when the courts overflow with criminal and child protection cases.
"The main message is that the people who are affected by this are the people in the court system," said District Judge Gregory Todd. "We have a pressing need for more help so people's cases can be decided expeditiously."
The Yellowstone County judges have made changes to handle cases more efficiently, but the number of cases continues to slow the system. For example, all felony arraignments are now done one day a week with the judges rotating that duty. Typically, there are 20 to 25 new felony suspects arraigned every Wednesday. Additionally, each judge takes up other criminal matters that typically run from 9 a.m. into the noon hour every day.
"We stopped counting cases; we count pages," Todd said. Usually, there are seven or eight pages listing cases for every criminal law and motion session.
Most of the divorce cases filed in Yellowstone County involve at least one spouse who doesn't have an attorney. Cases in which someone doesn't have an attorney typically take longer because the pro se litigant isn't as well prepared for court.
Meanwhile, getting a trial on a civil case means waiting at least 12 to 18 months.
So on Friday, Todd plans to be in Helena, along with Judge Michael Moses and Yellowstone County Commissioner Robyn Driscoll, to present the case for more judges. We again commend Essmann for carrying this bill that is important to the entire state system, but especially to justice in Yellowstone County.
Four Yellowstone County lawmakers serve on the House Judiciary Committee. We call Reps. Virginia Court, Kathy Kelker, Dale Mortensen and Barry Usher to be leaders in supporting HB44 in committee and on the House floor.
The cost of meeting justice system demands would be $549,000 in the first year of the biennium and $1.7 million in the second year, according to the HB44 fiscal note. The cost of doing nothing would be denying justice to Montanans who depend on their courts.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2jvbtpU
Comments