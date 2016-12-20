Cleveland police monitor seeks court help on equipment plan

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Pause

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving