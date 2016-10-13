Officials say US missiles destroy radar sites on Yemen coast

1:18 New day center for homeless families to open in Pasco Pause

1:20 Playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath at Oregon Zoo

2:27 Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

2:37 911 call of fatal break-in at Pasco home

2:14 Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island

1:50 Trump, Clinton clash over 'locker room talk'

2:10 82-year-old Georgia coach to say goodbye after high school football season

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

0:46 Springmaid Pier in South Carolina obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

1:28 Richland High graduate Joe Keefe reunited with guitar after 44 years