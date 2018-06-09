Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending May 19

Goose Ridge Winery, 63725 E. Jacobs, Benton County, new commercial, $1,843,823.
Greenspace, 15505 Webber Canyon Drive, Benton County, new commercial, $309,352.
Coventry Vale Winery, 51705 N. Wilgus Road, Benton County, commercial addition, $76,000.
Sandvik Special Metals, 235407 E. SR 397, Benton County, commercial remodel, $20,000.
Sagemoor Vineyard, 8930 W. Sagemoor Road, Franklin County, accessory building, $7,560.
James Dolezal, 3440 Dilling Road, Connell, ag building, $51,000.
Argo Colonnade LLC, 6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $400,600.
Walla Walla Farmers Co-op, 5003 W. Brinkley Road, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $5,000.
CCH Executive Suites, 1030 N. Center Parkway #A, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $80,000.
39536 Properties LLC, 4704 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,377,000; heat pump/hvac, $64,000; plumbing, $26,000.
Stacee Connelly, 5417 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $50,323.
Swift Rehabilitation, 3459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, sign, $5,000.
Tri-Cities Community Credit Union, 3213 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, signs, $53,400.
Gesa Credit Union, 4500 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $81,500.
Columbia Everett, 507 N. Everett St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $8,403.
Kevin Bacon Investments, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.
Alco, 6420 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $31,752.
Clearwater Professional, 201 N. Edison St., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $11,900.
Word of Life, 835 N. Neel St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $19,912.
JBP Kirkland LLC, 6821 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, commercial reroof, $40,980.
Cittagazze LLC, 1336 Dietrich Road, Pasco, commercial remodel, $66,081.
Bleyhl Farm Service, 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, tenant improvements, $52,929.
Rowand & Associates, 1925 E. James St., Pasco, sign, $125,900.
David G. Milne, 10002 W. Court St., Pasco, demolition, $25,000.
Nor Am Investments, 2474 Morris Ave., Richland, grading, $166,000.
Comments