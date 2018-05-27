Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending May 5

Columbia Bells LLC, 2718 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, commercial addition, $850,000; heat pump/hvac, $41,000; plumbing, $60,000.
KRG Building LLC, 620 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $12,000.
South Hill Plaza LLC, 4303 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $12,000; heat pump/hvac, $9,525.
Jaya Holdings LLC, 5711 W. Albany Place, Kennewick, three duplexes, $$1,114,158.
Vista Field Industrial, 6416 W. Hood Place, Kennewick, tenant improvement, $279,000; plumbing, $22,450; heat pump/hvac, $15,162.
Hapo Community Credit Union, 7601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $25,000.
The Archibald Company LLC, 6902 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, sign, $9,500.
Port of Kennewick, 315 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $12,288; fence/retaining wall, $47,712.
HTG International LLC, 3312 W. Metaline Place, Kennewick, demolition, $12,000.
Bonanza LLC, 1605 W. 36th Ave., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $8,200.
Kevin Bacon Investments, 8131 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $5,500.
Goodwill Industries, 3521 W. Court St. Suite B, Pasco, commercial, $320,889.
Jay Brantingham, 2710 Travel Plaza Way, Pasco, commercial, $1,068,090.
Franklin County, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, commercial addition, $204,386.
Pasco School District, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $40,000.
Pasco School District, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $40,000.
Pasco School District, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $40,000.
Tri-Cities Prep Catholic School, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,000.
BNSF Railway Company, Parcel 112 353 196, Pasco, sign, $22,726.
NW Farm Supply, 451 Wine Country Road, Prosser, fire alarm system, $30,315.
Mercer Wine Estates LLC, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, commercial addition, $10,000.
Bethel Church of Richland, 613 Sixth St., Prosser, commercial remodel, $38,000.
Zirkle Fruit Company, 101 Benitz Road, Prosser, commercial remodel, $20,000.
Benton Rural Electric Association, 402 Seventh St., Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $5,879.
NW Farm Supply, 451 Wine County Road, Prosser, fence/retaining wall, $12,000.
Tri-City Investors LLC, 1225 Guyer Ave., Richland, commercial, $500,000.
Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, commercial addition, $57,094.
Westview Gardens LLC, 531 S. 38th Ave., West Richland, commercial addition, $40,000.
Core Development LLC, 2755 Friesian Court, West Richland, multi-family, $1,059,516.
Core Development LLC, 2790 Friesian Court, West Richland, duplexes, $353,172.
Comments