Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending April 28

Port of Benton, 515 Ninth St., Benton City, new commercial, $97,000.
Michael Atkinson, 713 Eighth St., Benton City, commercial remodel, $58,973.
Sprint Company, 50604 N. District Line Road, Benton County, antenna/tower, $5,000.
Wolf Den Estates, 1661 Paint Ave., Benton County, solar misc., $80,000.
Lamb Weston Inc., 158695 S. SR 221, Benton County, ag building, $2,293,430.
Crown Castle, 1221 Cemetery Road, Franklin County, antenna/tower, $10,000.
Othello Blueberry, 4041 Rangeview Road, Franklin County, commercial, $45,996.
Yakima Valley Orchards, 567 McLain Road, Franklin County, accessory building, $7,560.
Ruth Coie, 4816 W. Bumpaous Road, Franklin County, solar misc., $32,500.
The Fiore Group LLC, 3311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvement, $5,000.
Pik Properties LLC, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, tenant improvement, $18,982; heat pump/hvac, $10,000; plumbing, $5,000.
Kennewick School, 5980 W. 12th Ave., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $6,500.
Columbia Square, 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, demolition, $22,360.
Port of Pasco, 4022 Stearman Ave. 72, Pasco, commercial reroof, $19,500.
Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, 112 N. Second Ave., Pasco, fire alarm system, $7,960.
Tim Corwin Family, 1226 N. Autoplex Way, Pasco, tenant improvement, $239,023.
Vitruvius Development, 5804 Road 90, Pasco, tenant improvement, $19,736.
Jeffrey L. Tucksen, 9321 Sunset Trail, Pasco, tenant improvement, $13,646.
Perfection Glass, 1238 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, tenant improvement, $375,000.
Goulet Properties, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, tenant improvement, $500,000.
Gesa Credit Union, 836 Stevens Drive #A, Richland, antenna/tower, $20,000.
Comments