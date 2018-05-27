Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for May 27

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Matthew Aaron Simmons, 8811 Oliver Drive , Pasco; debts $58,045; assets $9,239.
Darren Andrew Dursteler and Charlene Danielle Dursteler, 6212 N. Road 68, Pasco; debts $41,186; assets $15,478.
Christopher David Smith, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick; debts $66,277; assets $29,475.
Christa Kay Dahlberg, 1114 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick; debts $42,821; assets $12,515.
Judy Kay Meske, 94202 S. 302 P.R. S.E., Kennewick; debts $217,640; assets $15,499.
Jovita Mendoza Sanchez, 939 W. Pearl St., Pasco; debts $24,642; assets $8,875.
Tim L. Latimer and Wendy R. Latimer, 2513 Duportall St., Richland; debts $131,486; assets $32,725.
Francisco Moreno and Gladys Garcia, 7740 Taylor Flats Road, Pasco; debts $35,435; assets $26,520.
Kevin L. Ford, 1410 S. College Ave., College Place; debts $18,302; assets $21,386.
John Roberts, 1821 Plaza Way, Walla Walla; debts $48,643; assets $16,305.
Samuel Steven Goin and Amiee Lee Goin, 4308 W. Livingston Road, Pasco; debts $358,579; assets $327,674.
Kim Turner, 18004 S. 2179 P.R. S. E., Kennewick; debts $13,080; assets $3,600.
CHAPTER 13
Jordan Kelm, 101 Armistead Ave., Richland; debts $236,345; assets $156,220.
Dee A. Powell, 1402 W. 16th Ave., Kennewick; debts $133,935; assets $193,000.
