Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for June 3

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Alfredo Gomez Sanchez and Angelica Maria Sanchez Ramos, 725 S. Sunset Acres Road, Othello; debts $234,820; assets $133,940.
Jeffery Scott Ringering and LoriLee Frances Ringering, 790 S. Hussey St., Walla Walla; debts $186,877; assets $43,205.
Theresa Lee, 2348 Hood Ave., Richland; debts $135,833; assets $5,857.
Gary Lee Schmale and Dayna Joy Schmale, 23402 S. Kent St., Kennewick; debts $170,375; assets $221,054.
Mary Kathleen James, 5100 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, statement not listed.
Eric Villarreal Slater and Janet Marie Slater, 2105 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick; debts $67,752; assets $22,920.
Amber N. Maloney, 445 N. Dale Road, Moses Lake; debts $16,546; assets $2,820.
Sally Alice Rogers, 5207 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick; debts $22,135; assets $1,975.
Vanessa Reee Alexander, 5330 Nelms Road, Touchet; debts $8,913; assets $10,847.
Ashley Baum and Jennifer M. Baum, 1473 Wheeler Road N.E., Moses Lake; debts $70,435; assets $9,100.
Sharon LuAnn Logsdon, 718 N. Johnson St., Kennewick; debts $43,697; assets $11,362.
Aida R. Andrade, 631 N. Hugo Ave., Pasco; debts $22,011; assets $8,810.
Kiya Breanne Locati , 825 S. Elm St., Kennewick; debts $31,009; assets $5,310.
Antonio Hernandez Santos and Ma Del Socorro Hernandez, 610 Edgewater Way S.W., Mattawa; debts $46,663; assets $8,822.
Deborah A. Walker, 209007 E. Finley Road, Kennewick; debts $44,553; assets $80,921.
CHAPTER 13
Jerry Tarael Wells, 515 Harbor Blvd., Burbank; debts $56,293; assets $14,740.
Ryan Codly Magula and Charlotte Ann Magula, 1809 Birch Ave., Richland; debts $202,382; assets $188,100.
Karla Kim Jensen, 6647 Stratford Rd. N.E., Moses Lake; debts $165,371; assets $142,367.
Luis D. Alamilla Jr., 112 S.E. 12th, College Place; debts $56,213; assets $2,718.
