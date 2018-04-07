Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 24

CSS, 105106 E. Wiser Parkway, Benton County, new commercial, $746,760.
Verizon Wireless, 1970 N. Railroad Ave., Franklin County, antenna/tower, $10,000.
Smile-A-Mile Painting, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,200,000.
Washington Securities, 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $30,000; plumbing, $5,000.
McDonalds Corporation, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $25,000.
Columbia Hills Building Company, 510 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, heat pumps/hvacs, $712,424.
Lithia Real Estate, 7171 W. Canal Drive, Kennnewick, sign, $8,000.
BNSF Railway Company, 411 W. Railroad Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $149,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,000.
Marquart Investments, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $17,700.
AP Properties LLC, 6201 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $27,250.
BMB Development, 1903 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, plumbing, $8,000; heat pump/hvac, $8,000.
598 Building Association, 1328 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, sign, $20,000.
Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, tenant improvements, $293,328.
Pasco School District, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, commercial, $33,000.
Pasco School District, 5706 Road 60, Pasco, commercial, $90,000.
Pasco School District, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, commercial, $70,000.
Tim Corwin Family, 1225 Autoplex Way, Pasco, tenant improvements, $39,504.
Goodwill Industries, 3521 W. Court St. #B, Pasco, tenant improvements, $90,000.
Red Lion Pasco LLC, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $46,500.
Milo Bauder, 2501 Falconcrest Loop, Richland, grading, $34,237.
Kadlec Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, commercial, $79,965.
Grigg Family LLC, 1425 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $46,000.
City of Richland, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $180,000.
Hapo Community Credit Union, 601 Williams Blvd., Richland, commercial reroof, $26,000.
