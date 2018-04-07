Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 24

April 07, 2018 06:16 PM

CSS, 105106 E. Wiser Parkway, Benton County, new commercial, $746,760.

Verizon Wireless, 1970 N. Railroad Ave., Franklin County, antenna/tower, $10,000.

Smile-A-Mile Painting, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Kennewick, new commercial, $1,200,000.

Washington Securities, 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $30,000; plumbing, $5,000.

McDonalds Corporation, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $25,000.

Columbia Hills Building Company, 510 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, heat pumps/hvacs, $712,424.

Lithia Real Estate, 7171 W. Canal Drive, Kennnewick, sign, $8,000.

BNSF Railway Company, 411 W. Railroad Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $149,000; heat pump/hvac, $6,000.

Marquart Investments, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, tenant improvements, $17,700.

AP Properties LLC, 6201 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, commercial reroof, $27,250.

BMB Development, 1903 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, plumbing, $8,000; heat pump/hvac, $8,000.

598 Building Association, 1328 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, sign, $20,000.

Hogback Sandifur, 5710 Road 68, Pasco, tenant improvements, $293,328.

Pasco School District, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, commercial, $33,000.

Pasco School District, 5706 Road 60, Pasco, commercial, $90,000.

Pasco School District, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, commercial, $70,000.

Tim Corwin Family, 1225 Autoplex Way, Pasco, tenant improvements, $39,504.

Goodwill Industries, 3521 W. Court St. #B, Pasco, tenant improvements, $90,000.

Red Lion Pasco LLC, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, commercial reroof, $46,500.

Milo Bauder, 2501 Falconcrest Loop, Richland, grading, $34,237.

Kadlec Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, commercial, $79,965.

Grigg Family LLC, 1425 George Washington Way, Richland, tenant improvements, $46,000.

City of Richland, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, tenant improvements, $180,000.

Hapo Community Credit Union, 601 Williams Blvd., Richland, commercial reroof, $26,000.

