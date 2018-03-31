Public Records

Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 17

March 31, 2018 12:45 PM

William J. Rueter, 1558803 W. Byron Road, Benton County, ag building, $18,000.

The Living Room Church, 1409 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $575,000; heat pump/hvac, $30,000.

Walla Walla Farmers Co-op, 5003 W. Brinkley Road, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $15,000.

Hutton Settlement, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, sign, $6,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SP LLU Riverpointe, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $5,000.

Kevin Bacon Investments, 8112 W. Klamath Court, Kennewick, sign, $15,000.

Metropolitan Plaza, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $14,850.

Save the Club LLC, 314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $5,000.

Garfield Mart Inc., 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $6,500.

Port of Pasco, 3295 E. Ainsworth Ave W5 #4, Pasco, commercial addition, $75,000.

Jean You, 8120 Sunset Lane, Pasco, commercial reroof, $8,330.

Simplot-RTD LLC, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $17,375.

City of Pasco, 1025 S. Gray Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,000.

Oregon St. Group, 1304 E. Lewis St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $18,000.

First Baptist Church, 1105 Road 36, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $9,476.

Steven Woolfolk, 2240 Robertson Drive, Richland, new commercial, $507,801.

The Parkway, 723 The Parkway, Richland, tenant improvements, $45,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

View More Video