Mid-Columbia building permits for week ending March 17

William J. Rueter, 1558803 W. Byron Road, Benton County, ag building, $18,000.
The Living Room Church, 1409 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $575,000; heat pump/hvac, $30,000.
Walla Walla Farmers Co-op, 5003 W. Brinkley Road, Kennewick, commercial remodel, $15,000.
Hutton Settlement, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, sign, $6,000.
SP LLU Riverpointe, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, sign, $5,000.
Kevin Bacon Investments, 8112 W. Klamath Court, Kennewick, sign, $15,000.
Metropolitan Plaza, 321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $14,850.
Save the Club LLC, 314 N. Underwood St., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $5,000.
Garfield Mart Inc., 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $6,500.
Port of Pasco, 3295 E. Ainsworth Ave W5 #4, Pasco, commercial addition, $75,000.
Jean You, 8120 Sunset Lane, Pasco, commercial reroof, $8,330.
Simplot-RTD LLC, 1825 N. Commercial Ave., Pasco, commercial addition, $17,375.
City of Pasco, 1025 S. Gray Ave., Pasco, commercial remodel, $5,000.
Oregon St. Group, 1304 E. Lewis St., Pasco, commercial remodel, $18,000.
First Baptist Church, 1105 Road 36, Pasco, heat pump/hvac, $9,476.
Steven Woolfolk, 2240 Robertson Drive, Richland, new commercial, $507,801.
The Parkway, 723 The Parkway, Richland, tenant improvements, $45,000.
