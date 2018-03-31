Public Records

Mid-Columbia bankruptcies for April 1

March 31, 2018 12:44 PM

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Alejandro Medrano and Maria M. Medrano, 451 Offutt Dr., Moses Lake; assets $107,419; debts $136,568.

Miguel Angel Gutierrez Sr. and Cindy Stephanie Gutierrez, 1001 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick; assets $65,292; debts $11,210.

Robert Lee Galyan Ortiz and Elizabeth Jewell Ortiz, 7322 W. Bonnie Ave., Kennewick; assets $20,156; debts $8,174.

Lee M. Herring and Sheila M. Herring, 822 Ironwood, Moses Lake; assets $681,700; debts $432,885.

Aaron Haro, 3712 Roberta Road, Pasco; assets $35,768; debts $1,906.

Jamie K. Pedroza, 710 S.W. Davis Ave., College Place; assets $15,537; debts $11,940.

Kyle Jeffrey Daniels, 4205 W. Argent Road, Pasco; assets $54,562; debts $22,016.

CHAPTER 13

Dustin C. Elzig and Laura Elzig, 4106 W. Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake; assets $222,931; debts $196,680.

Julie A. Wright, 1218 Doolittle Drive, Moses Lake; assets $97,077; debts $97,490.

Jose M. Rojas Jr. and Wendy L. Hernandez, 5213 W. 32nd Ave., Kennewick; assets $303,142; debts $269,010.

Rodolfo Martinez, 326 E. Hemlock, Othello; assets $67,498; debts $143,750.

Elizabeth Mujica, 4212 Cochins Lane, Pasco; assets $106,938; debts $24,827.

Michael Raymond Meyer, 5412 W. 23rd Ave., Kennewick; assets $270,838; debts $734,616.

